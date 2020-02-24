Home World

Expelled Wall Street Journal reporters leave China after headline row

The Journal opinion piece -- headlined 'China is the Real Sick Man of Asia' -- was written by a US professor who criticised the Chinese government's initial response to the coronavirus.

Published: 24th February 2020 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

In this April 19, 2019, photo, foreigners pass by the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: Two Wall Street Journal reporters left China on Monday after being expelled over a controversial headline in an op-ed that angered Beijing.

Three reporters were ordered out of the country last week over what Beijing deemed a racist headline that the journalists were not involved in writing -- marking one of the harshest moves against foreign media in years.

But analysts noted that the decision to revoke their credentials came a day after Washington tightened rules on Chinese state media operating in the United States -- raising suspicion that Beijing had retaliated.

The Journal opinion piece -- headlined "China is the Real Sick Man of Asia" -- was written by a US professor who criticised the Chinese government's initial response to the coronavirus outbreak.

China's foreign ministry said it was "racially discriminatory", and as the newspaper wouldn't apologise, the three China-based reporters had their press cards revoked.

Deputy bureau chief Josh Chin and reporter Chao Deng, both US nationals, as well as reporter Philip Wen, an Australian, were given five days to leave the country, according to the Journal.

The three journalists work for The Wall Street Journal's news section, which is not linked to the editorial and opinion pages.

A letter from 53 Journal reporters and editors called for the newspaper's leadership to apologise, according to reports in the Washington Post and the New York Times, saying the headline was "derogatory".

An AFP reporter saw Chin and Wen, wearing face masks, check-in for their flight at Beijing's main international airport and then pass through security.

Deng, the third journalist affected, had been reporting from Wuhan -- the epicentre of the virus outbreak which has killed over 2,500 people.

The Journal confirmed to AFP that she was still in the quarantined city.

The newspaper's publisher said the outlet was "deeply disappointed" with China's decision and that none of the journalists being expelled had "any involvement" with the opinion piece in question.

The phrase "sick man of Asia" originally referred to China in the late 19th and early 20th century, when it was exploited by foreign powers during a period sometimes called the country's "century of humiliation".

China's move to force out the three journalists marks a drastic escalation in pressure on the international media.

Multiple foreign reporters have been effectively made to leave the country over the past five years.

But the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said China had not outright expelled a foreign correspondent since 1998.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Wall Street Journal China is the Real Sick Man of Asia Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Trump, Obama, Bush and more: Who are the 7 US Presidents who visited India?
Sunni Board chairman Zufar Farooqui. (Photo | ANI)
Sunni Board to build mosque, hospital on five-acre Ayodhya site
For representational purposes
New tax regime to costlier foreign tours: Four changes that kick in from April 1
More than 20,000 people now come for follow-up at Cachar Cancer Hospital
This Chennai doctor, a Padmashri, moved to Assam 13 years to save patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Hindu priest applies vermilion mark on a photograph of U.S. President Donald Trump at the start of a prayer ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Hindu Sena organises 'yagna' ahead of talks between Modi, US President
An unknown man shooting with a pistol. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi cop killed, DCP injured in clashes over CAA ahead of Trump's visit
Gallery
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
According to a recent study by social media marketing firm Opendorse, Virat Kohli is the fifth most valuable athlete on Twitter. Check out the top five and their earning per tweet.
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: Check out how many crores these 'valuable athletes' earn per tweet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp