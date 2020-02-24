Trump using Indian soil for presidential poll campaign: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

By ANI

MURSHIDABAD: Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending crores of money for Donald Trump's visit and added that the US President is using Indian soil for his election campaign.

"It is not clear what India will gain from this. India will see 'Namaste Trump'. Modi ji is spending crores of rupees to make Trump happy. Trump said Modi ji promised him 10 million people who will welcome US President. What is the need for this? Trump is not Lord Rama then why is the need for spending so much amount of money," Chowdhury told ANI.

The Congress leader said "Trump is using Indian soil for this election campaign. There are many Gujaratis living in the US whose votes are important for Trump. US President said there will not any trade deal... Earlier, US President used to meet principal Opposition party leaders. Now there is nothing like that." President Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump is on a two-day visit to India starting February 24.

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Chowdhury had earlier said that he will not attend the banquet hosted by Rashtrapati Bhavan in honour of US President Donald Trump as party chief Sonia Gandhi has not been invited for the event. The Presidential banquet is scheduled to take place on February 25, the final day of Trump's maiden trip to India.

On his first day, he will visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat and take part in a roadshow with Prime Minister. He will also address the "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.