US President Donald Trump criticises rival Democratic Party while touring in India

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump, seeking re-election, on Monday criticised the Opposition Democratic Party, some 13,000 kilometres away from America in India, and suggested that Senator Bernie Sanders could be his likely rival in the presidential poll in November.

Trump also alleged that the Democratic Party leadership would prevent frontrunner Bernie Sanders from becoming its candidate in the election.

Trump, who is on a 36-hour visit to India commented on the ongoing Democratic Party nomination race and said, "It could go to the convention, it really could."

"They are going to take it away from Crazy Bernie, they are not going to let him win. I actually think he would be tougher than most of the other candidates because he is like me but I have a much bigger base," Trump told reporters as he flew on Air Force One from Ahmedabad to Agra, according to CNN.

Trump's comments on the American political scene came a day after Sanders comfortably won the crucial Nevada Democratic Caucus, giving a big boost to his campaign for the 2020 White House bid.

Trump has nicknamed 78-year-old Sanders as "Crazy Bernie" for his socialist policies.

Earlier in the day, 73-year-old Trump, a Republican, tweeted that he has secured a record 95 per cent approval rating in the Republican Party.

He also took a dig at Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State and his Democratic Party rival in the 2016 presidential poll on the victory of Sanders in the Nevada Caucus.

"Are any Democrat operatives, the DNC, or Crooked Hillary Clinton, blaming Russia, Russia, Russia for the Bernie Sanders win in Nevada," Trump tweeted.

"If so I suggest calling Bob Mueller & the 13 Angry Democrats to do a new Mueller Report, Democrat Edition. Bob will get to the bottom of it!" The president was referring to Mueller, the former Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, who investigated possible Russian ties to the Trump campaign in the 2016 elections.

Trump also attacked Adam Schiff, a Democratic politician serving in the House of Representatives, who took a leading role in impeaching the president by the House.

"Somebody please tell incompetent (thanks for my high poll numbers) & corrupt politician Adam Shifty Schiff to stop leaking Classified information or, even worse, made-up information, to the Fake News Media," Trump tweeted.

"Someday he will be caught, & that will be a very unpleasant experience!" he added.

Trump also announced that he would be with his friends and supporters at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CAPC) on Saturday in Alexandria city in Virginia.

The CAPC is the largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world, according to the CAPC website.

During his massive roadshow in Ahmedabad along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said that he and First Lady Melania have travelled 8,000 miles around the globe to deliver a message to every citizen across India that "America loves India. America respects India. And America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people." 

