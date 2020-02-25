Home World

Coronavirus outbreak: Italy witnesses 27 per cent more virus cases as Spain quarantines hotel

Italy has closed schools, museums and theaters in the two regions where clusters have formed and troops are enforcing quarantines around 10 towns in Lombardy and the epicenter of the Veneto cluster.

Published: 25th February 2020 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 10:15 PM   |  A+A-

A woman wears a sanitary mask in downtown Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Civil protection officials on Tuesday reported a large jump of cases in Italy, from 222 to 283. Seven people have died, all of them elderly people suffering other pathologies.

A woman wears a sanitary mask in downtown Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Civil protection officials on Tuesday reported a large jump of cases in Italy, from 222 to 283. Seven people have died, all of them elderly people suffering other pathologies. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ROME: Italy reported a 27 per cent increase in the number of coronavirus cases Tuesday and an infected doctor forced a hotel to be quarantined in Spain's Canary Islands, evidence that the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe is spreading with travelers to and from the afflicted north.

Premier Giuseppe Conte defended the measures Italy has taken to contain the outbreak and predicted a stabilizing of numbers soon, but he acknowledged that the rise in cases — the most outside Asia — was “worrisome."

“Obviously I can't say I'm not worried because I don't want anyone to think we're underestimating this emergency," he said before a meeting with a visiting World Health Organization mission. “But we trust that with the measures we've implemented there will be a containing effect in the coming days.”

Italy has closed schools, museums and theaters in the two regions where clusters have formed and troops are enforcing quarantines around 10 towns in Lombardy and the epicenter of the Veneto cluster, Vo'Euganeo.

ALSO READ: Austria reports first two coronavirus cases after Italy outbreak 

But Italy hasn't yet identified the source of the outbreak and overnight reported a 27 per cent increase in positive cases from 222 to 283, including in regions outside the north. Seven people have died, all of them elderly, suffering from other ailments, or both.

The southern island of Sicily reported its first positive case from a woman vacationing from Bergamo, in Lombardy. Two cases were also reported in Tuscany, well south of the epicenter.

Croatia, meanwhile, confirmed its first case — in a man who had been to Milan, the capital of Lombardy. And Austria confirmed two cases in a couple who traveled from Bergamo to their home in Innsbruck last Friday.

In the Canary Islands, meanwhile, a doctor from the north tested positive in a Tenerife clinic and was placed in isolation. The H10 Adeje Palace hotel where he was staying was locked down, and its 1,000 tourists prevented from leaving, according to Spanish news media and town officials in Adeje.

The Canary Islands, an archipelago located around 100 kilometers (60 miles) west of the African coast, is a popular vacation destination that attracts Europeans year-round. Many Italians are vacationing this week as schools have a mid-winter break.

ALSO READ: Croatia confirms first case of coronavirus

Conte shocked Lombardy officials by taking to task the hospital in Codogno, southeast of Milan, where Italy’s first positive patient went on Feb. 18 with flu-like symptoms. The man was sent home, only to return a short time later with worsening conditions, at which point he was tested for the virus.

Many of Lombardy’s 200-plus positive tests have a traceable connection to the Codogno hospital, including several doctors and nurses, patients and relatives who visited them.

Conte told reporters that the Lombardy cluster grew “because of the hospital management that wasn’t completely proper according to the protocols that are recommended for these cases."

“This surely contributed to the spread,” he said.

Lombardy’s chief health official, Giulio Gallera, expressed shock at Conte’s remarks and defended the region’s handling of the crisis.

“It's offensive. It's unacceptable," Gallera said, noting that the man presented none of the main risk factors for the virus — travel to China or contact with an infected person — when he first went to the emergency room.

The man was eventually tested after doctors ascertained from his wife that he had met with someone who had recently returned from China. But officials have excluded that contact as the source of the outbreak since that person tested negative.

As officials worked to get ahead of the spread nationally, the reality of a two-week quarantine was setting in for residents of Italy's quarantined “red zones" — the cluster of 10 towns in Lombardy and Veneto's tiny Vo'Euganeo.

ALSO READ: Death toll in South Korea rises to eight, records around 900 cases​

“The concern is palpable, people are worried, partly because of what they hear on television, information, on social media," said Davide Passerini, the mayor of Fombio, one of the 10 Lombardy towns under lockdown. “Life is like it is in other isolated villages: Everything is shut, people go out just to do their shopping.”

And they wait to see if they develop symptoms.

Italy initially tested anyone who came into contact with an infected person. But with the numbers growing and supply issues with test kits and protective gear, Italy's national health system revised its containment strategies.

People who live or have visited the quarantined areas, or who have been in contact with positive cases, are advised to self-quarantine for two weeks. They are instructed to take their temperatures twice a day, and stay in touch with their doctors or the national health service via an overwhelmed toll-free number.

Only if they develop symptoms are they tested, most often by a team performing house calls to prevent hospitals and clinics being overwhelmed, said Elia Delmiglio, mayor of Casalpusterlengo, another of the 10 towns in Lombardy's “red zone."

“Local health structures are doing their best, but in some cases they were not ready to face such an emergency,” Delmiglio said.

The town — with more than 15,000 inhabitants — doesn’t have a working emergency room, only a hospital mainly specializing in cancer patients, who are particularly at risk for contracting the virus.

In another hotbed of the virus outbreak -- Veneto’s tiny town of Vo'Euganeo, which has 30 of Veneto's 38 cases — local authorities were still planning to test all 3,300 residents and 600 acting hospital staff.

“I’m being optimistic and I feel well," said resident Andrea Casalis, as he waited to be tested. “People continue to go out here and talk in the streets, but we try to keep some security distance.”

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spain hotel quarantined Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak Italy coronavirus cases
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp