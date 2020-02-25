Home World

Indian-origin bodybuilding champion in Singapore died of natural cause after celebrity fight 

After three failed attempts to get Pradip to move forward, the referee called off the match, the report said.

Published: 25th February 2020 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose.

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old Indian-origin bodybuilding champion, who collapsed after a celebrity fight in Singapore, died of a natural cause relating to heart, the state coroner said in the findings released on Tuesday.

Pradip Subramaniam, the former World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation Singapore president, died because of two underlying heart conditions, the Channel News Asia reported citing the coroner findings.

Pradip had taken Singapore YouTuber Steven Lim, then 41, in a celebrity Muay Thai match at Singapore's Marina Bay Sands on September 23, 2017, according to the findings.

State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam noted that the forensic pathologist had certified Pradip's cause of death as an abnormally enlarged heart with genetic abnormality in heart cell proteins, which is "a natural disease process".

Two medical experts stated that the pre-match medical screening was adequate, and that the on-site doctor would not have been able to detect Pradip's medical condition, as it would have required an electrocardiogram (ECG) to be conducted, the report said.

Pradip had undergone a medical screening process by an on-site doctor on the day of the fight and was certified fit for the bout, it said.

He also made a declaration that he was free from any adverse medical condition, it said.

The fight began at 8.12 PM, with the first round commencing uneventfully, said court documents, the report said.

They started their second round at 8.15 PM, with Lim striking Pradip's face three times in a row before shoving Pradip off his balance, it said.

Video footage showed that Pradip had been slow in dodging the punches thrown at him, the coroner said, it said.

After this, Pradip remained in the corner of the ring and did not respond to attempts by the referee to get him to move forward.

After three failed attempts to get Pradip to move forward, the referee called off the match, the report said.

Both the fighters were invited to the stage at 8.18 PM to declare the winner, and Pradip stood to the left of the referee before returning to the corner of the ring and resting his arms on the ropes while Lim gave a two-minute victory speech, it said.

After Pradip received a medal, he slumped down against the padded corner column of the ring and was attended to by medical professionals, it said.

He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead at 9.51 PM, the report added.

The state coroner extended her condolences to Pradip's family.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradip Subramaniam bodybuilding champion Singapore
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp