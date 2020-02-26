Home World

EU will not do Brexit deal 'at any price': Negotiator Michel Barnier

Barnier, speaking after EU ministers approved his mandate for the talks which start in Brussels on Monday, warned negotiations would be 'difficult, perhaps even very difficult'.

Published: 26th February 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

European Union

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: EU negotiator Michel Barnier said Tuesday that Brussels wanted a "fair and balanced" post-Brexit trade agreement with Britain, but warned the bloc would not cut a deal with London regardless of the cost.

"We will not conclude an agreement at any price," Barnier told reporters after EU ministers agreed his negotiating mandate, saying the bloc would insist on so-called "level playing field" rules and access to British waters for European fishermen.

Barnier, speaking after EU ministers approved his mandate for the talks which start in Brussels on Monday, warned negotiations would be "difficult, perhaps even very difficult".

The mandate emphasises that Britain has to mirror European standards if it wants its goods to continue to have tariff-free access to the huge single market -- a notion swiftly rejected by London.

Britain formally left the bloc on January 31 but continues to trade as if it were a member during a transition period that finishes at the end of the year -- by which point a new deal governing future trade ties is supposed to be in place.

Barnier pledged to negotiate "with respect, without engaging in polemic", insisting London must abide by its commitments in the withdrawal agreement -- the mechanism by which Britain quit the bloc.

The EU negotiator singled out Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis over comments he made insisting there would be "unfettered access" for business between Northern Ireland and the UK mainland.

Under a special protocol in the withdrawal agreement, British-ruled Northern Ireland will remain under EU single market rules -- unless a devolved local government decides otherwise -- effectively creating a border for goods down the Irish Sea.

"We have certain points where we will remain vigilant and there are reasons for us to be vigilant, because the British minister in charge of Northern Ireland made some astonishing comments," Barnier said.

"I would like him to take the time to read the withdrawal agreement, where he will see the commitments that have been entered into by both parties.

" Fuelling fears that London will seek to backslide on the commitments it made under the withdrawal agreement, last weekend the Sunday Times quoted an unnamed "senior source" saying the British negotiating team was looking at ways aimed at "not obeying the Northern Ireland protocol".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Michel Barnier EU Brexit
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp