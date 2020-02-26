Home World

Saudi Arabia to host world's richest horse race

The winner will walk away with USD 10 million, second place with USD 3.5 million and even the 10th place finisher will go away with something.

Published: 26th February 2020 03:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

im2

For representational purpose. (Photo | Nagesh Polali, EPS)

By PTI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia this week hosts the world's richest horse race, with USD 20 million in cash prizes on offer in the latest international sports extravaganza designed to boost its battered global image.

The ultra-conservative kingdom has in recent years invested heavily in sporting events, in a soft power push designed to project a more moderate image and jettison a reputation for rights abuses and the export of hardline ideology.

The Saudi Cup, expected to attract about 10,000 spectators, takes place at the King Abdulaziz Racetrack on February 29 with the main race run over 1,800m on a dirt track with a maximum field of 14.

The winner will walk away with USD 10 million, second place with USD 3.5 million and even the 10th place finisher will go away with something.

The Saudi Cup includes another seven races on dirt and turf with prizes worth USD 9.2 million up for grabs.

"We are taking the first steps on a journey to bring the domestic racing product on a par with our international counterparts," said Tom Ryan, director of strategy and international racing at the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia.

The event will "increase the sport's following inside Saudi Arabia, as well as opening up the industry to international horses and connections to make our mark on global racing," he said.

Saudi journalist Mugbel al-Zabni, who writes for Arriyadiyah sports daily, said the event plays to Saudi culture, in a kingdom where the horse is considered a symbol of its heritage.

The Saudi Cup is set to take place in between its two predecessors as the world's richest race -- the Pegasus World Cup in the United States and the Dubai World Cup which are scheduled one month either side.

The Pegasus World Cup was the richest in the world in 2018 worth USD 16 million surpassing the USD 12 million Dubai World Cup, but it was only worth USD 9 million this year.

The big name jockeys at the Saudi Cup include Italian legend Frankie Dettori and Britain's Ryan Moore.

The Racing Post said that Nicola Currie is one of seven international female jockeys who will make history by becoming the first women to ride in a competitive race in Saudi Arabia.

Currie and her fellow female riders are to compete on Friday in a four race points-based challenge with seven male riders led by Dettori.

"We're delighted to welcome some of the best jockeys in the business to compete," the Post quoted Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, as saying.

"Racing routinely sees male and female riders compete on a level playing field and we are proud to continue this great tradition at King Abdulaziz Racecourse during Saudi Cup weekend." The Saudi Cup field is weighed more towards the United States entrants, who race on dirt more often than European racehorses.

A top contender is McKinzie, which was runner-up in the prestigious Breeder's Cup Classic last year, and trained by Bob Baffert who has an excellent record in the Dubai World Cup with three victories in total.

Another American runner Maximum Security won the Kentucky Derby last year but was then disqualified and has not shown much since.

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's sports push is designed to lure international tourists and boost domestic spending as the OPEC kingpin seeks to diversify its oil-reliant economy.

The kingdom also hosted the Dakar Rally, one of motor racing's most gruelling adventure rallies, earlier this year as well as the Italian and Spanish super cup finals last year -- with the added attraction of football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Activists accuse Saudi rulers of "sportswashing" -- using such events as a tool to soften their international image.

And in a country where two-thirds of the population is under 30, critics say the sporting drive is aimed at blunting public frustration over an economic downturn and soaring youth unemployment.

While Saudi women now have the right to drive, campaigners say jailed activists who spearheaded the push for a ban on the long-standing restriction have faced sexual harassment and torture in detention.

The brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in 2018, the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen and a sweeping crackdown on dissent have also dented the kingdom's reputation.

"The amount of money spent on those events is an investment in Saudi Arabia's PR campaign to improve its image that was tarnished by a number of policy missteps," said Yasmine Farouk, a Middle East expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Saudi Arabia Horse race
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp