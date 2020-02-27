Iran's Vice President Masoumeh Ebtekar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Days after Iran's deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi, tested positive for coronavirus, a state-owned newspaper in Iran reported that its Vice President, Masoumeh Ebtekar, has contracted coronavirus.

The report came from the English-language IRAN daily newspaper via its Twitter account.

Ebtekar was also a spokeswoman for the 1979 hostage-takers and was known as "Mary" during the hostage crisis.

The report comes as other top officials in Iran's Shiite theocracy have caught the virus.