Situation in China's Hubei due to coronavirus epidemic remains complex

On Wednesday, an Indian Air Force aircraft carrying around 15 tonnes of medical supplies landed in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province.

In this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo, a man wearing a protective face mask walks by a prosperity decoration on a closed building in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province.

In this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, photo, a man wearing a protective face mask walks by a prosperity decoration on a closed building in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: The situation arising out of coronavirus epidemic in Hubei province remained "complex" and there was no "deliberate delay" in grant of permission to an Indian flight to bring back more Indians from Wuhan city, Chinese sources familiar with the issue said on Wednesday.

They said Chinese authorities provided necessary support and assistance to the Indian aircraft.

The C-17 military aircraft will bring back over 80 Indians and around 40 citizens from neighbouring countries.

Last week, India accused China of deliberately delaying permission to send the aircraft while allowing other countries to operate flight from Wuhan to evacuate their citizens.

The communication channels between competent departments between India and China are operating in a smooth way, said the sources, adding there was no deliberate delay in giving permission to the flight.

They said the epidemic situation in Hubei remained complex.

China has been reeling under coronavirus outbreak with the death toll due to it climbing to 2,715 while the number of confirmed cases rose to 78,064.

It is imperative for China to carefully assess the ground situation and coordinate departures of foreign nationals in Hubei by airplanes in a responsible manner to avoid adding new complicating factor to the epidemic situation in Hubei province, the sources said.

The sources said China considers health and safety of foreign nationals like its own citizens including Indian students in China.

They said Chinese authorities have taken various measures to ensure safety of Indian students studying in universities and other institutes.

"It is better for them to follow recommendations of the WHO and instructions of local authorities as epidemic prevention and control work requires," said a source adding there was no need for panic and anxiety.

