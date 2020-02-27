Home World

UAE-based Indian expats call for peace amid Delhi violence

Violence erupted between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act groups in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri in northeast Delhi on Sunday.

Published: 27th February 2020 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi violence

Burned vehicles at ghonda chowk in North East Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By IANS

DUBAI: Indian expatriates based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have called for peace in Delhi, adding they were shocked and worried over the ongoing violence in the Indian capital city which has so far killed 34 people.

Violence erupted between pro- and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act groups in areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Gokulpuri in northeast Delhi on Sunday.

Besides the casualties, over 200 people were injured in the violence.

"I have been staying in the UAE for many years and we have seen peace and harmony among the communities of different backgrounds. However, what is happening in Delhi is disheartening, especially for those of us who hail from the same city," the Khaleej Times quoted Dubai resident Nadeem Hasan as saying on Wednesday.

Delhi violence day five UPDATES | Death toll continues to rise as numbers cross 32; Congress slams Justice Muralidhar's transfer

"The people of the city should protect each other and stand for each other. This is the beauty of our country and Delhi sees people from across the country who live and work together... We stand by the people of Delhi in these tough times and hope that we shall be able to overcome these times as we have faith in our country and its people."

Seema Ansari, whose in-laws and cousins reside in New Delhi, said the very thought of riots and violence was making her nervous.

"The situation is very volatile and tense in Delhi. Our folks in Delhi have been spending sleepless nights not knowing when the situation may spiral out of control," Ansari told the Khaleej Times.

Abu Dhabi resident Meraj Siddiqui, a graduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi, said his close friends who were staying in one of the areas that were attacked by the mob escaped from danger as they were away for a couple of days.

"My close friend and his wife were lucky enough to escape the violence. However, two of their neighbours were killed I am scared for my family and friends and have been calling them/messaging them constantly.

"All I can do now is pray and appeal people to restrain themselves and not get provoked by hate speeches," the Khaleej Times quoted Siddiqui as saying.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi violence Delhi Delhi caa protest
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp