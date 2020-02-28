Home World

By ignoring climate emergency, world leaders are forcing children to act: Greta Thunberg

Greta accused politicians of ignoring the climate emergency and 'sweeping their mess under the rug', according to a media report.

Published: 28th February 2020 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Youth climate change activist Greta Thunberg

Youth climate change activist Greta Thunberg ( Photo | AP )

By PTI

LONDON: Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg on Friday accused world leaders of ignoring the climate emergency and "sweeping their mess under the rug".

"Our leaders behave like children so it falls to us to be the adults in the room. They are failing us but we will not back down," the 17-year-old said as she addressed some 20,000 people at the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate (BY24C) event.

She said "it should not be this way", but the "uncomfortable truth" was being swept "under the rug" for "children to clean up".

ALSO READ: Greta Thunberg meets her 'role model' Malala Yousafzai at Oxford university

Thunberg warned world leaders she will "not be silenced when the world is on fire".

She accused politicians of ignoring the climate emergency and "sweeping their mess under the rug", the BBC quoted her as saying.

"Our leaders behave like children so it falls to us to be the adults in the room. They are failing us but we will not back down," she told the crowds who were chanting "Greta, Greta".

"Activism works so I'm telling you to act," she said.

ALSO READ: Greta Thunberg to work with BBC for documentary series

"We are being betrayed by those in power." There will be a time when we will look back and ask ourselves what we did right now. How do we want to be remembered," she said.

"People are already suffering and dying from the consequences of the climate emergency and it will get worse.

"This emergency is being completely ignored by the politicians, the media and those in power," Thunberg said.

"Basically, nothing is being done to halt this crisis despite all the beautiful words and promises from our elected officials," she was quoted as saying by Sky News.

Thunberg has become a leading voice for action on climate change, inspiring millions of students to join protests around the world.

Thunberg has been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Greta Thunberg Climate change climate crisis
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp