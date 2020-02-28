Home World

Chinese ducks to tackle Pakistan locust mess, Tweeple abuzz

Around 100,000 ducks were expected to be sent to help save the crops in Pakistan as early as the second half of this year to combat a desert locust outbreak

Published: 28th February 2020

EPS file image of ducks used for representational purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A news claiming that ducks from China could be sent to tackle the locust menace in Pakistan has set the Twitter abuzz.

Around 100,000 ducks were expected to be sent to help save the crops in Pakistan as early as the second half of this year to combat a desert locust outbreak, the report said.

Reacting to this a user wrote: "I am very amazed and impressed at the solutions that China can come up with in the face of any challenges. Even with the threat of swarms of locusts invading China, China can mobilize the "army" of ducks to handle the locusts."

Another wrote: "This is the best solution to deal with locusts."

A post read: "WWIII: The duck Duck looks like the allies troops here while the locusts are the axis."

"It is an army bred for a single purpose. To destroy the world of locusts" a user remarked.

Earlier a Pakistan Minister in unusual tactics requested that the citizens should rather add these free-flying proteins to their biryanis, Kadhais and BBQs instead of getting scared of them.

The locust attack was first spotted in the country in March 2019 and its swarms later spread over 900,000 hectares in Sindh, South Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, damaging standing crops and trees worth millions of rupees, a media report said.

