Home World

Fire kills five in residential building in Iranian city of Qom

Firefighters evacuated 160 people who were trapped in their apartments when the fire broke out around 3 a.m.

Published: 28th February 2020 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: A fire erupted in a residential building in the Iranian city of Qom before dawn on Friday, killing at least five people, including a 2-year-old, and injuring 38, Iran’s state TV reported.

The report did not say what caused the blaze at the 228-apartment building in the holy city of Qom. It said two men and two women died of smoke inhalation in a hallway of the building as they tried to escape the flames and the child died at the hospital.

Firefighters evacuated 160 people who were trapped in their apartments when the fire broke out around 3 a.m. The TV said nearly all cars in the building's garage were destroyed in the fire.

Qom, where the faithful are drawn to a famous Shiite shrine, has been at the center of coronavirus cases in Iran, with 63 confirmed sickened there by the new virus that first emerged in China in December.

Iran is the Middle East's hardest-hit nation by the new virus, with the death toll reaching 34 on Friday, the largest behind only China, and the number of positive cases said to be 388. The Mideast's total is over 500 cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iran fire Iran residential fire
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp