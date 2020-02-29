British PM Boris Johnson, partner Carrie Symonds expecting their first child, announce engagement

By Online Desk

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and girlfriend Carrie Symonds have announced that they are expecting a child and that they've gotten engaged.

A spokesperson for the couple said "The prime minister and Miss Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in early summer," The Guardian reported.

Jonhson, 55, and Symonds, 31, became the first unmarried couple to occupy Downing Street when they moved in after he took oath as UK's Prime Minister.

He will also become the first prime minister to be married in office in over 250 years.

Johnson is already a father to five children with two other women, his former wife, Marina Wheeler and an art consultant Helen Macintyre.