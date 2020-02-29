Home World

No going back: Bali's Chinese tourists fear virus-hit homeland

'I'm an international refugee,' Steve Li, the manager of a European firm in a major mainland city, told AFP at an upscale mall in the island's capital Denpasar.

Published: 29th February 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus China

Visitors wearing face masks take photos at a park overlooking the Forbidden City in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DENPASAR (Indonesia): Hundreds of Chinese tourists on vacation in Bali are scrambling to avoid going home, fearing both infection from the deadly new coronavirus and Beijing's handling of the epidemic.

Concerns over the rapidly-spreading outbreak prompted Indonesia to shut down all flights to and from China this month, hammering the bottom lines of restaurants, hotels, travel agents and interpreters on the popular resort island.

But with more than 2,800 dead from the COVID-19 illness on the Chinese mainland, and entire cities under lockdown, immigration officials in Bali say nearly a thousand Chinese nationals have applied for emergency visa extensions.

ALSO READ: Google employee down with coronavirus, Amazon curbs travel

"I'm an international refugee," Steve Li, the manager of a European firm in a major mainland city, told AFP at an upscale mall in the island's capital Denpasar.

"China is like a big prison, all the cities are locked down," he added. Li says he does not believe Beijing's assurances that the country is getting the epidemic under control.

While he plans to return to work, Li, who asked not to be identified by his real name, is leaving his wife and two young children behind to wait out the public health crisis.

"I'm managing the company so I can't ask my guys to continue to work while I hide here," he said.

Around a million Chinese tourists visit Bali each year -- the second-largest group of foreign arrivals after Australians -- and inject hundreds of millions of dollars into the local economy.

ALSO READ: Global economy suffers amid coronavirus outbreak; USD five trillion wipeout in one week

Thousands travelled there from the mainland for last month's Lunar New Year holiday just as the virus outbreak was beginning to snowball, prompting the lockdown of China's Hubei province where the infection was first detected.

Beijing flew home groups of overseas tourists from around Asia last month citing the "practical difficulties" they faced abroad, as fears of the contagion prompted several countries to bar entry to arrivals who had recently been in China.

Only a few dozen Chinese travellers in Bali took up the offer. "I wasn't surprised," Bali Tourism Agency chief Putu Astawa told AFP.

"They don't want to go back." Zilong Wang of Beijing said he was postponing his return because he believed his government had underplayed the infection's true toll.

"I'd rather stay in Bali and watch the situation," the 30-year-old told AFP outside an immigration office swamped with anxious Chinese tourists, waiting in line for hours in the hope of extending their stay.

Wang said he was also wary of other Chinese travellers, despite the lack of confirmed virus cases in Indonesia.

"I've been trying to stay inside the hotel," Wang said. "I am nervous when I meet some other Chinese people especially when they don't wear masks. I'm afraid of getting infected." Some travellers are preparing back-up plans in case their requests to extend their stays are denied.

Heather Wang, a real estate agent from eastern Zhejiang province, has been in Bali since late January and has no plans to return home -- even if she cannot stay on the tropical island.

She is waiting to hear back from the Australian embassy on whether her application for a tourist entry permit has been successful.

"If Australia doesn't approve my visa I think I'll be going to Thailand," the 26-year-old added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chinese tourists Indonesia Bali Coronavirus
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp