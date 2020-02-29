Home World

Quarantining Japanese cruise ship passengers led to more coronavirus cases: Study

After a person travelling on the cruise ship was tested positive for coronavirus, Japanese authorities decided to disallow the 3,700 passengers on board to leave when ship reached Yokohama.

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan.

The quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess anchors at the Yokohama Port, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

UMEA (SWEDEN): The cruise ship Diamond Princess was quarantined for over two weeks resulting in more coronavirus infected passengers than if they would have disembarked immediately, revealed a study conducted at Umea University in Sweden.

"The infection rate onboard the vessel was about four times higher than what can be seen on land in the worst infected areas of China. A probable cause is how close people stay to one another onboard a vessel," says Joacim Rocklov, Professor of epidemiology at Umea University and principal author of the article.

After a person travelling on the cruise ship Diamond Princess disembarked in Hong Kong and was tested positive for the coronavirus, Japanese authorities decided to disallow the 3,700 passengers on board to leave the ship when it reached Yokohama. The ship was hence put in quarantine until 19 February.

Passengers who showed signs of illness were separated from other passengers on board. When the quarantine in Yokohama was removed and passengers could finally disembark, a total of 619 passengers had been infected by the coronavirus.

"If the ship had been immediately evacuated upon arrival in Yokohama, and the passengers who tested positive for the coronavirus and potential others in the risk zone had been taken care of, the scenario would have looked quite different. Our calculations show that only around 70 passengers would have been infected. A number that greatly falls short of the over 600 passengers the quarantine resulted in. The precautionary measure of putting the entire ship under quarantine was understandable, but due to the high risk of transmission on the ship, the decision is now questionable," says Joacim Rocklov.

At the same time, the study also shows that if the precautionary measures of isolating potential carriers had not been carried out on board, another 2,300 people would have been infected.

