Singapore confirms four new coronavirus cases, takes toll to 102
The deadly virus epidemic which broke out in China has so far claimed the lives of 2,835 people while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 79,251, Chinese health officials said on Saturday.
Published: 29th February 2020 07:33 PM | Last Updated: 29th February 2020 07:33 PM | A+A A-
SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday confirmed four new patients of coronavirus, taking the total number of cases to 102, according to the nation's health ministry.
The new cases, which include a domestic worker from the Philippines, were all linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster, a technology hub here, Channel News Asia quoted a statement from the health ministry as saying.
The virus has also spread across the world, with a rising number of cases reported in more than 50 countries and territories, the report said.