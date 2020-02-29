US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urges Taliban to 'cut ties with Al-Qaeda' after signing landmark deal

By PTI

DOHA: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on the Taliban Saturday to honour its commitments to sever ties with jihadist groups as Washington signed a landmark deal with the Afghan insurgents.

He called on the Taliban to "keep your promises to cut ties with Al-Qaeda."

"I know there will be a temptation to declare victory, but victory for Afghans will only be achieved when they can live in peace and prosper," he said at the ceremony in Doha.

The United States signed a peace agreement with Taliban militants on Saturday aimed at bringing an end to 18 years of bloodshed in Afghanistan and allowing US troops to return home from America's longest war.

Under the agreement, the US would draw its forces down to 8,600 from 13,000 in the next 3-4 months, with the remaining US forces withdrawing in 14 months.

The complete pullout, however, would depend on the Taliban meeting their commitments to prevent terrorism.

(With inputs from Associated Press)