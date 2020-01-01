16 killed in prison riots in Mexico

By IANS

MEXICO CITY: At least 16 prisoners were killed, and five others wounded after riots occurred in a prison in the northern Mexican state of Zacatecas, local media reported.

The riots occured on Tuesday afternoon, reported the Xinhua news agency.

A conflict between different groups of prisoners broke out in a jail in the town of Cieneguillas, about 13 km away from Zacatecas City, the state capital, said the reports.

Local police soon intervened and managed to control the situation later in the afternoon, said the state public security department.