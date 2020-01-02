Home World

First Tamil CM of Sri Lanka's Northern Province to form new political alliance: Report

Published: 02nd January 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2020 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

C V Wigneswaran, the first Tamil chief minister of Sri Lanka's Northern Province. (File photo)

By PTI

COLOMBO: C V Wigneswaran, the first Tamil chief minister of Sri Lanka's Northern Province, will form a new political alliance along with two other Tamil groups in the country, a media report said on Thursday.

An MoU is likely to be inked between Wigneswaran's Tamil's People Council, Eelam People's Revolutionary Liberation Front and Tamil National Party, the Colombo Gazette reported.

"The three political parties will work together in the new alliance which will be headed by Wigneswaran. Once the MoU is signed, the new alliance is to be registered at the National Elections Commission," the paper reported.

Wigneswaran, 80, who completed his five-year term of the Tamil dominated Northern province, had formed Tamil People's Council in 2018 after stepping down from the Chief Minister's post.

He had also slammed the former president Maithripala Sirisena's government for failing to address the issues of war-affected Tamils.

Around 20,000 people are missing due to various conflicts including the civil war with Lankan Tamils in the north and east which claimed at least 100,000 lives The Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, which sought a separate Tamil homeland, was finally crushed by the Lankan military in 2009 with the death its supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran.

