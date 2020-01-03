Home World

China hopes Russia's leadership of BRICS will deepen strategic ties among member countries ​

Russia on Monday took over the one-year rotation chairmanship of the BRICS - comprising Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa - from Brazil.

Published: 03rd January 2020 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2020 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: As Russia assumed the one-year chairmanship of the BRICS bloc, China on Friday hoped that Moscow's leadership would consolidate strategic partnership between the member countries by deepening the cooperation in politics, security, economy and people-to-people relations.

Russia on Monday took over the one-year rotation chairmanship of the BRICS - comprising Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa - from Brazil.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said BRICS will remain central for the member countries and will continue to protect the values of multilateralism.

According to Russia's state news agency Tass, Russia plans to carry out about 150 activities at various levels during its chairmanship.

Saint Petersburg will be the site of the next BRICS summit in July.

The five countries' leaders will hold another meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Saudi capital of Riyadh in November.

Over 20 ministerial meetings are expected to take place, the Tass report said.

"We intend to ensure continuity and harmonious transition from the Brazil chairmanship to the Russian one. And we will continue the policy of progressive and comprehensive enhancement of the strategic partnership of the BRICS countries," Lavrov said.

Commenting on Russia assuming the leadership of the BRICS, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a media briefing here on Friday that "we hope BRICS cooperation will make new progress and reach new outcomes during Russia's presidency".

"We hope it will consolidate BRICS strategic partnership, deepen the cooperation in the areas of politics, security, economy, finance and people-to-people relations.

We hope it expands BRICS plus cooperation and play a greater role in upholding world peace and development, international equity justice, multilateralism, multilateral trading regime and building a community with shared future for mankind," he said.

BRICS, which is a cooperation mechanism for emerging markets and developing countries, has shown greater solidarity and deepening practical cooperation and influence, and has become an increasingly important force in international affairs, Geng said.

"Currently the internal situation is very complicated with headwinds of protectionism, unilateralism, power politics and bullying practices.

How will BRICS countries navigate this changing landscape and play a constructive role in international affairs, the international community is watching closely," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BRICS Russia leadership
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi launches the I-STEM portal as Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan (R) and Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (L) look on during the inauguration of 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Innovate, patent, produce and prosper: PM to young scientists
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | Shiv Sena Twitter)
Maharashtra starts serving Rs 10 meals to the needy
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Fake food shops flourish on Swiggy, Zomato; users in distress
Pakistani Hindu refugee Dami Kohli| Express
Rajasthan permits Pak Hindu girl to take exam after education body refuses

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hyderabad: Thousands march to protest against CAA and NRC
Andhra Pradesh: Five killed in road accident at Mandasa in Srikakulam
Gallery
As all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, let us take a look at some of his best memories on and off the field. (File Photo | Agencies)
Irfan Pathan: Check out some rare photos of the 2007 T20 World Cup hero
As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya announced his engagement to actress Natasa Stankovic on Wednesday, let us take a look at the Indian cricketers who tied the knot with Bollywood stars. (Photo | Instagram)
Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers who fell in love with Bollywood celebrities
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp