Four killed in Sri Lanka air force plane crash
The Chinese built Y-12 aircraft was flying to the east coast when it crashed in a mountainous area, killing all four people on board, officials said.
COLOMBO: At least four people were killed when a Sri Lanka Air Force helicopter crashed in the central hilly area of Haputhale on Friday.
The chopper had departed on a reconnaissance mission from the southern military airport at Weerawila when it crashed.