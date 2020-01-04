After months of turmoil, Bolivia to hold presidential vote on May 3: Electoral tribunal

By AFP

LA PAZ: Bolivians will choose a new president on May 3, more than six months after a disputed election sparked a social revolt and the resignation of Evo Morales.

Interim leader Jeanine Anez has been overseeing a caretaker government since then, after Morales fled the country for Mexico.

The new presidential election will be "the first Sunday of May, I can let you know that much," said the vice president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Oscar Hassenteufel.