Home World

Airport public safety officer shot dead in South Carolina

Officials said that the suspect, 37-year-old James Edward Bell, initially fled but was later captured by Florence County deputies.

Published: 06th January 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

gun, weapon, murder, shooting

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

FLORENCE (US): Authorities in South Carolina are investigating the fatal shooting of an airport public safety officer officer in Florence. A man shot and killed the officer on Sunday morning during a traffic stop at Florence Regional Airport, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said in a news release.

WPDE-TV reported that Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Jackson Ryan Winkeler (26) of Dillon. Officials said that the suspect, 37-year-old James Edward Bell, initially fled but was later captured by Florence County deputies.

Winkeler also volunteered with the Latta Fire Department, which lowered its flag to half staff Sunday. "He lost his life doing what he loved the most. Helping people. Jackson was one of the best firefighters that you could ever have on a fire scene. No matter what time of the day it was, Jackson was willing to help," Dillon Count Fire Lt. Nic Bethea told WPDE.

The investigation into Winkeler's slaying is ongoing. SLED plans to summarize the information it gathers into a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

TAGS
US shooting South Carolina shooting Airport officer killed
