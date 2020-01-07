Home World

Newly-elected Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin proposes four-day working week

Sanna Marin, who is the world's youngest Prime Minister feels that the standard working day should be reduced from eight to six hours. 

Published: 07th January 2020 06:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin

Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

Finland's newly elected Prime Minister has proposed a four-day working week arguing that such a measure will enable people to spend more time with their families.

"I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture. This could be the next step for us in working life," Sanna Marin said, The Daily Mail reported.

ALSO READ: Finland's 34-year-old minister Sanna Marin becomes world's youngest PM

Marin, 34, who is the world's youngest Prime Minister is a social democrat, assumed office in December and leads a coalition that includes greens, leftists and centrists.  

She also added that the standard working day should be reduced from eight to six hours. 

The working week in Europe has gone through a significant transformation over the 20th century but change has been slower in recent decades with the five-day week and eight-hour workday becoming the standard benchmark.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Finland Sanna Marin Four day working week
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during National Traders Convention at Ramlila ground in New Delhi on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. (Parveen Negi, EPS)
Centre pegs FY 20 GDP growth at 5% against 6.8% in FY 19
ISRO announced that India's first-ever manned mission 'Gaganyan' is slated to take place by mid-2022. (Representational Image)
Veg rolls, idli and more Indian food on menu for Gaganyaan astronauts
Agi Mary Augustine and MLA Eldho Abraham.
Kerala MLA who received 5000 wedding cards sends return invite
India's cricket team celebrate with the Border–Gavaskar Trophy as they celebrate their series win over Australia after play was called off on day 5 of their cricket test match in Sydney. | AP
This day, last year: When Kohli's men scripted history Down Under

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students, teachers attacked by masked mob as cops nab four outsiders fleeing JNU violence scene
Hundreds of Chennai residents and students stand in solidarity with JNU students
Gallery
Horrifying, heartbreaking and barbaric is how many in the film industry, including actors-filmmakers Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Twinkle Khanna, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, described the Sunday night violence at the JNU while demand
Rajkummar Rao to Alia Bhatt: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence
A rescued koala injured in a bushfire in Kangaroo Island, South Australia. (Photo | AP)
These 9 photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp