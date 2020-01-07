Newly-elected Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin proposes four-day working week

By Online Desk

Finland's newly elected Prime Minister has proposed a four-day working week arguing that such a measure will enable people to spend more time with their families.

"I believe people deserve to spend more time with their families, loved ones, hobbies and other aspects of life, such as culture. This could be the next step for us in working life," Sanna Marin said, The Daily Mail reported.

Marin, 34, who is the world's youngest Prime Minister is a social democrat, assumed office in December and leads a coalition that includes greens, leftists and centrists.

She also added that the standard working day should be reduced from eight to six hours.

The working week in Europe has gone through a significant transformation over the 20th century but change has been slower in recent decades with the five-day week and eight-hour workday becoming the standard benchmark.