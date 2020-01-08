Home World

Germany withdraws some troops from Iraq as tensions soar

Published: 08th January 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)

By PTI

BERLIN: Germany on Tuesday said it had temporarily withdrawn some of its troops deployed as part of the anti-IS coalition in Iraq, in the latest fallout over the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general.

A total of 32 German soldiers based in Camp Taji near Baghdad were flown by a military transporter A400m to the al-Azraq airforce base in Jordan, the German military said in a statement.

Three German soldiers stationed in Baghdad, the headquarters of the coalition fighting against the Islamic State jihadist group, were transferred to Kuwait.

"These troops can be brought back at any time if the training in Iraq is to resume," the statement added.

"The safety of our soldiers remains a top priority."

ALSO READ: Iran launches missiles on Iraq base housing US troops

Germany has deployed about 415 soldiers as part of the anti-IS coalition, with about 120 of its troops stationed in Iraq.

Germany's move came after the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution asking the government to end its agreement with the US-led coalition.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said late Monday the basis for the Germany military presence in Iraq is "that we have an invitation from the Iraqi government and parliament."

"If that is no longer the case then the legal basis for us to be there is missing. We have to clarify this with those responsible in Baghdad as soon as possible."

Chancellor Angela Merkel, France's President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had in a joint statement on Sunday urged Iraq to not jeopardise a battle against IS jihadists.

"Preserving the (anti-IS) coalition is of great importance in this context. We call on the Iraqi authorities to continue to provide the coalition with the necessary support," they said.

TAGS
Iran US Iraq Germany IranvsUSA
