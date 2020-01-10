Home World

Australian navy delivers emergency beer to thirsty survivors in bushfire-hit town

'The beer is not occupying unnecessary space on HMAS Choules and essential supplies were not offloaded to accommodate the beer,' the spokesperson said.

Published: 10th January 2020 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 04:11 PM   |  A+A-

Sorghum is the main ingredient in beer in Nigeria, South Africa and other southern African countries.

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By PTI

SYDNEY: Australia's navy tasked with rescuing bushfire-trapped residents on the southeast coast received a new mission Friday -- delivering beer to a country pub on the verge of running dry.

More than a thousand people have been evacuated from the town of Mallacoota, with the military sending landing craft to collect families trapped there since New Year's Eve.

But after several shuttle runs and with the immediate emergency ebbing the navy will deliver much-needed supplies, including a precious cargo of tinnies to thirsty survivors, a department of defense spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

ALSO READ: Australia bushfire crisis kills 24, burns over 6 million hectares of land

"The beer is not occupying unnecessary space on HMAS Choules and essential supplies were not offloaded to accommodate the beer," the spokesperson added.

Carlton and United Breweries said Friday it had dropped the alcohol at the Cerberus naval base to be delivered to the Mallacoota Hotel, after it was on the verge of running out.

The delivery includes 20 kegs and four pallets of beer and cider for a town that usually has a population of around 1,000.

"A pub with no beer is bad enough at the best of times," said Carlton and United Breweries CEO Peter Filipovic.

"After what Mallacoota residents and firies have been through the least we could do is make sure they could enjoy a beer."

IN PICS: nine photographs describe the intensity of Australia bushfires

"We're not sure if the Navy has ever shipped beer to civilians before but these fires are an extraordinary disaster," said Filipovic.

The 16,000-tonne relief ship HMAS Choules was due to return to Mallacoota with the beer on Friday, according to the department of defence.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Australian bush fire Australia fire
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp