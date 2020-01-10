Home World

Pakistan police says murder of Sikh man plotted by fiancee

The blind murder case of Singh has been traced and his 18-year-old fiancee Prem Kumari has been arrested for her alleged involvement in plotting the murder, police said.

Published: 10th January 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: The death of a 25-year-old Sikh man in Pakistan has turned out to be a "contract killing", according to the police, who have arrested her fiancee, who did not want to marry him.

On Saturday, Parvinder Singh was shot dead by unknown gunmen weeks before his marriage in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

His killing drew sharp condemnation from India which demanded exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of the crime.

The blind murder case of Singh has been traced and his 18-year-old fiancee Prem Kumari has been arrested for her alleged involvement in plotting the murder, police said.

A senior security official told The Express Tribune on Thursday that it was a "contract killing" paid for by his fiancee, Prem Kumari, who didn't want to marry Singh, who lived in the remote Shangla district of the province.

"She promised the hitmen Rs 7,00,000 for his murder," the official added. "Part of the committed money was paid in advance, while the rest had to be paid after the murder."

The investigation team, led by Peshawar's capital city police officer, cracked the blind murder case after four days of arduous investigations in which officials from other investigative and intelligence agencies also provided valuable clues, the report said.

Their marriage was fixed for January 28. The police in its initial report stated that Singh and Prem loved each other and their engagement was done with their consent and both even started preparations for their marriage.

However, Prem later started friendship with a Muslim boy who happened to be the brother of her friend.

The police informed that Prem called Singh to Mardan and took him to a home where Prem's friend with other accomplices killed Singh.

The killers later shifted the body of Singh from Mardan to Peshawar and threw it in the open fields near Chamakani, a rural area of Peshawar district where police found the body on January 5.

Prem even agreed to convert to marry the Muslim friend, police said, adding that they are also trying to arrest other accused involved in this murder case.

Prem's family lives in Mohallah Sherdad Abad Mardan district. Her father is a Hindu and mother is a Sikh. Singh had returned to Pakistan after spending working in Malaysia for six years.

The murder took place a day after a mob attacked Gurdwara Nankana Sahib where Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev was born.

India on Sunday strongly condemned the "targeted killing" of the minority Sikh community member in Peshawar.

Minorities in the Muslim-majority Pakistan make up some two per cent of the country's total population.

Pakistan has witnessed violence against religious minorities in the past as al-Qaeda and Taliban-led militants regularly target Christian, Sikhs, Hindus, Ahmadis and Shiite communities in the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Sikh man
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp