Home World

WATCH | Verified video footage showing plane in Iran struck before fiery crash

Western leaders have said the plane seemed to have been unintentionally brought down by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran. Iran denies that a missile was to blame for the crash.

Published: 10th January 2020 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2020 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image taken from a video on Wednesday, shows a light in the sky which appears to show the Ukrainian jetliner plane on fire and crashing into ground.

Image taken from a video on Wednesday, shows a light in the sky which appears to show the Ukrainian jetliner plane on fire and crashing into ground. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: In the pitch black, pre-dawn sky on the outskirts of the Iranian capital Tehran, a tiny fast-moving light can be seen racing up through the trees, as someone films from the ground. Then there is a flash of light as it seems to collide with something in the air.

It is the ill-fated Ukrainian International airliner which had taken off Wednesday just hours after Iran had fired missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq in retaliation for the slaying of its top military man, Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Western leaders have said the plane seemed to have been unintentionally brought down by a surface-to-air missile near Tehran. Iran denies that a missile was to blame for the crash.

Videos verified by The Associated Press show the final seconds of the jet and what likely brought it down, killing all 176 people on board.

One video seems to show the impact. Buildings can be seen from the ground level below the darkened sky as the tiny light arches upward, then the flash. The scene is silent, except for a dog barking nearby. Then 10 seconds later, there is a frightening boom, like loud thunder.

A second video appears to show the plane on fire and crashing. A white blaze plummets downward across the black sky, sometimes letting off sparks. Then it disappears behind trees, and a huge fireball lights up the sky as it hits the earth.

Someone off-camera says in Farsi “The plane has caught fire. Shahriar. Ferdosieh. In the name of God the compassionate, the merciful. God please help us. Call the fire department!” The names are two suburbs of Tehran near the airport.

Another clip, filmed from inside a travelling car at distance, shows a pinpoint fiery light moving at speed. This footage then shows the plane exploding far on the horizon, illuminating the darkened sky.

As part of the verification process, the AP compared buildings in view with map locations and in the precise context of where the jet went off the radar.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iran plane crash
India Matters
BJP MP and former minister Subramanian Swamy at the ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India is already a Hindu Rashtra: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut
Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot during ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
We cannot go on about $5 trillion economy when people are still dying of hunger: Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Big Debate: New India - More Divided or United?
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
Informed people are standing with terrorist supporters: Smriti Irani
Gallery
TNIE Group Chairman Manoj Kumar Sonthalia (R) and Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla offer a memento to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as Union Minister Smriti Irani ahead of the first ThinkEdu Awards 2020 presentation ceremony. CM Edappadi on Thursday gave away TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards to 24 private colleges across the State and the higher education department for consistent efforts in providing quality education. (Photo | EPS)
TNIE's ThinkEdu Awards 2020
Rajinikanth fans celebrating the release of 'Darbar' movie by cutting a cake in front of theater in Coimbatore on Thursday. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
IN PICS | 'Darbar' fever grips Thalaivar fans across Tamil Nadu, here's how they celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp