Haitham bin Tariq sworn in as Oman's new ruler after previous sultan dies

Sultan Qaboos, the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world who died Friday at the age of 79, was unmarried and had no children, and left no apparent heir.

Published: 11th January 2020 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Oman's new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said

Oman's new sultan, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MUSCAT: Haitham bin Tariq, Oman's culture minister and the 65-year-old cousin of late Sultan Qaboos, has been sworn in as the new royal ruler, the government said Saturday.

"Haitham bin Tariq was sworn in as the new sultan of the country after a meeting of the family which decided to appoint the one who was chosen by the sultan," the government said in a tweet.

According to the Omani constitution, the royal family had three days to determine the successor and if they failed to agree, the person chosen by Qaboos in a letter addressed to the family would be the successor.

Most experts had expected the throne to go to Asad bin Tariq, another cousin, who was appointed deputy prime minister for international relations and cooperation affairs in 2017 in what was seen as a clear message of support.

Haitham, a sports enthusiast, held the position of undersecretary of the ministry of foreign affairs for political affairs before becoming the minister of heritage and culture in the mid-1990s.

He was also the first head of Oman's football federation in the early 80s.

PM Modi condoles death of Omani sultan, says he was a true friend to India

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole demise of Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said and remembered him as the "beacon of peace for India and the world".

The Prime Minister also said that Sultan Qaboos was a "visionary leader and statesman" who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. He was a visionary leader and statesman who transformed Oman into a modern and prosperous nation. He was a beacon of peace for our region and the world."

"Sultan Qaboos was a true friend of India and provided strong leadership for developing a vibrant strategic partnership between India and Oman. I will always cherish the warmth and affection I received from him. May his soul rest in peace," he said in another tweet.

Qaboos was 79-year-old and was ill for a long time. He has served as the ruler of Oman since 1970 when he ousted his father in a bloodless coup.

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS
Haitham bin Tariq Oman Oman new sultan Oman new ruler Sultan Qaboos
