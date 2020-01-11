Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said.

"I'm sorry to hear about the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos of Oman. My condolences to his family and to the people of Oman, mourning the loss of their beloved leader," Gandhi tweeted.



Qaboos bin Said, who had served as the ruler of Oman since 1970, died on Friday at the age of 79. He was the longest-reigning leader of the modern Arab world.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Qaboos's demise and remembered him as the "beacon of peace for India and the world."