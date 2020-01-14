Home World

Gigi Hadid among potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment case

When asked whether she would be impartial in her judgments, Gigi Hadid responded by saying 'yes'.

Published: 14th January 2020 12:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 12:37 PM   |  A+A-

Supermodel Gigi Hadid (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW YORK: The jury selection for Harvey Weinstein's trial is underway, and supermodel Gigi Hadid might potentially join the panel of jurors.

According to Fox News, Hadid was present in the Manhattan courtroom alongside more than 100 people and when Judge James Burke enquired if anyone knew a legal team member either from the accusers' or defendant's side, the 24-year-old raised her hand and replied: "I have met the defendant."

When asked whether she would be impartial in her judgments, she responded by saying "yes".

The Judge then proceeded to announce a list of all the witnesses and asked the jurors whether they knew any of them, to which Hadid affirmed by saying-- "I have met Salma Hayek and possibly Ryan Beatty," reported Fox News.

The 100 or so jurors, including Hadid, were handed over a questionnaire, which they were instructed to fill in order to provide their background details and prove their impartiality.

Media mogul Harvey Weinstein faces five charges of sexual misconduct and could possibly spend the rest of his life in prison if proven guilty. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harvey Weinstein Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Case Hollywood Gigi Hadid
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp