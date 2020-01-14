Home World

Pakistani taxi driver returns Indian girl's lost wallet, earns praise from her family

Raechel Rose, who flew to Manchester on January 8, had lost the wallet in Modassar Khadim's cab on January 4.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:52 AM

Corporate law student Raechel Rose

Corporate law student Raechel Rose (Photo | Raechel Rose Facebook)

By PTI

DUBAI: An honest Pakistani taxi driver in Dubai, who returned an Indian student's lost wallet containing cash and her UK visa, has been hailed by the family for his goodwill gesture, according to a media report.

Raechel Rose, a Keralite and a corporate law student at Lancaster University in the UK, was on her way to her friend's birthday party in Dubai where she completed her graduation.

Rose, who flew to Manchester on January 8, had lost the wallet in Modassar Khadim's cab on January 4, the Gulf News reported.

"She had got into his taxi with another friend near Burjuman on January 4," said Rose's mother Sindhu Biju.

"Just then, they saw their other friends in another car and decided to join them," said Biju who was accompanying her daughter.

They immediately left the hired taxi and Rose forgot to take her wallet along, she said.

The wallet contained her UK student visa, over 1,000 Dirhams (Rs 19,000) in different currencies.

The Indian family approached police for help and checked the CCTV footage but to no avail as the car's number plate was unclear.

"Since they had not started the journey, the driver had not started the meter. Hence, it was difficult to trace the driver through the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) call centre," Biju said.

"She did not have a copy of the visa. When she called the university, she was told she might have to apply for visa again. Though she was in tears, she rushed to the police station to report the matter," she said of her daughter.

Khadim noticed the wallet after completing to two other trips.

"Since the family, who came next, said it was not theirs, I opened it to check if there is any contact number. I could only see all the cards and the cash," he said. Khadim called the RTA, reported the matter to police, but failed to contact Rose.

However, to his surprise, he was soon contacted by the RTA officials.

"Finally, the RTA call centre called me back when I was finishing my duty and verified the details that matched with their complaint. I was given their number following which I went to their house to drop the wallet," he said.

He was given 600 Dirhams (Rs 11,500) by Rose's father, but refused to accept the amount despite the parent's insistence, saying she was like his "younger sister".

The Indian family also wrote to the RTA appreciating Khadim's gesture, the report said.

