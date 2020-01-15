Home World

Gurdwara in US defaced with swastika graffiti, words 'White Power' was seen on property

In an interview to local Sacramento Bee, Harbans Singh described the action as 'ignorant' and committed by someone who doesn't know or care to learn anything about who they are.

Published: 15th January 2020 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

Racism

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: In an apparent hate crime, a new gurdwara in the US state of California has been defaced with a swastika graffiti.

Police officials took statements from the Granthi (priest) of Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib in Orangevale, where the incident took place.

On Monday morning, a day after the Sikh temple was officially inaugurated, people saw the words "White Power" and a swastika sign graffitied on the property.

The graffiti was removed later on the day.

"I strongly condemn the racist graffiti spray painted at a Sikh house of worship in Orangevale," Indian-American Congressman Ami Bara said.

He said California's seventh congressional district, in which Orangevale is located, has a community of diversity and inclusion, and Sikhs are an integral part of it.

Dimple Kaur Bhullar from the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib Sangat said, "We began services as of mid-December 2019, the weekend of January 10-12 we had our official Grand Opening with Bhai Sahib Harjinder Singh Ji Sri Nagarwale, without any problems. There was no negativity before this."

In a statement, the Sikh American Legal Defence and Education Fund, the oldest civil rights and advocacy organisation of the community, condemned the defacement of the gurdwara.

In an interview to local Sacramento Bee, Harbans Singh Sraon described the action as "ignorant" and committed by someone who doesn't know or care to learn anything about who they are.

"If they knew what Sikhism is, they wouldn't do it. That person in my opinion was ignorant. I wouldn't use any other words. Once they know us, they will love us. But it's a matter of getting together," he said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating the vandalism as a hate crime, the CNN reported.

California has one of the largest populations of Sikhs in the US.

The Yuba City, which is about an hour's drive away from Orangevale, draws around 100,000 people for its annual Nagar Kirtan parade, a Sikh festival, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib Orangevale US Sikh hate crime
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp