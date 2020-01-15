Home World

Will continue to speak against India's actions despite palm oil import curbs: Mahathir

Last week, India imposed restrictions on imports of refined palm oil and palmolein in the backdrop of adverse remarks by Mahathir on the new citizenship law and the Kashmir issue.

Published: 15th January 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad

Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KUALA LUMPUR: With India restricting the import of refined palm oil that has hit Malaysia, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Tuesday said he was concerned about it but that would not stop him from speaking against New Delhi's recent actions.

Last week, India imposed restrictions on imports of refined palm oil and palmolein in the backdrop of adverse remarks by Mahathir on the new citizenship law and the Kashmir issue.

Mahathir said Malaysia may now need to find another solution after the boycott of its palm oil by Indian palm oil refiners and traders.

"We're concerned of course because we sell a lot of palm oil to India, but on the other hand, we need to be frank and when something goes wrong, we need to say it," he was quoted as saying by The Star Online.

"If we allow things to go wrong and think only about the money, then a lot of things will go wrong," he told reporters after speaking at a function here.

With India being the largest importer of Malaysian palm oil, Mahathir said there was a need to find a solution for the problem of India snubbing Malaysian palm oil.

"The fact is what's happening in India today is causing a lot of unhappiness among the people there, and the whole world feels that it is wrong to discriminate against others," he said.

The Star online report also quoted Primary Industries Minister Teresa Kok dismissing reports that India was boycotting Malaysian palm oil.

Kok on Monday said it was understood from discussions that Indian palm oil buyers wanted Malaysia to increase its export of crude palm oil and reduce the export of refined palm oil.

India, the world's largest importer of vegetable oils, buys nearly 15 million tonnes annually.

Of this, palm oil comprises 9 million tonnes and the rest 6 million tonnes is soybean and sunflower oil.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the two countries which supply palm oil to India.

Malaysia produces 19 million tonnes of palm oil in a year, while Indonesia produces 43 million tonnes, according to trade data.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahathir Mohamad Citizenship Act CAA Article 370
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp