Russia backs India on Kashmir again

NEW DELHI: Russia on Friday reiterated that the constitutional reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir state was an internal matter of India and none of its concern.
Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev made the statement in response to several questions regarding Kashmir at a press briefing here. The remark comes a day after the UN Security Council once again rejected China's request to discuss Kashmir, at the behest of Pakistan.
One of the fundamental principles of the bilateral relationship is to refrain from intervening in internal affairs, Kudashev said at the embassy here.
In response to another question whether he would like to visit Kashmir given the doubts raised by Western press following the nullification of the special status of Kashmir on August 5, the envoy said that he was not particularly keen on visiting Kashmir.
"There is no reason for me to travel. Those who have concerns and doubts can visit. But we don't interfere in internal issues and constitutional matters of countries," he said.
Targeting the US, Ambassador Kudashev read out Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent address to the federal assembly in Moscow and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's speech at Observer Research Foundation's conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Both Putin and Lavrov in their speeches had censured the US for being unilateral and promoting unipolarity under the garb of "rule-based world order".
Admiring India, Kudashev said that India's foreign policy isn't to contain anyone and if the world followed that, it would be a better place.
NEW DELHI: Russia on Friday reiterated that the constitutional reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir state was an internal matter of India and none of its concern.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Section 144 imposed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar concerning various issues
Sourav Ganguly refuses to comment on MS Dhoni omission from BCCI contracts
Non-BJP-ruled states raise objections to NPR methodology at MHA-convened meet
Polls to nearly 13,000 gram panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir likely to be held in February
Sanjay Raut should not have made comment about Indira Gandhi: NCP leader Sharad Pawar