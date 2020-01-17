Home World

Seven people found dead after suspected exorcism in Panama

Prosecutors announced on Thursday that they were investigating the case, adding that 10 people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Published: 17th January 2020 02:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 02:06 PM   |  A+A-

Exorcism is a religious or spiritual ritual carried out to supposedly cure people of demonic possession. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

PANAMA CITY: The bodies of seven people were found in a mass grave in an indigenous area of Panama controlled by a religious sect, that might have performed an exorcism on the victims, according to authorities.

The bodies were found in the Ngabe-Bugle region. It is controlled by the religious sect called the New Light of God, the BBC reported on Friday, adding that 15 people were also freed from captivity.

Prosecutors announced on Thursday that they were investigating the case, adding that 10 people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Senior prosecutor Rafael Baloyes said the grave was discovered after locals alerted authorities last week about several families being held against their will by an indigenous-run church.

"They were performing a ritual inside the structure. In that ritual, there were people being held against their will, being mistreated. All of these rites were aimed at killing them, if they did not repent their sins," the BBC quoted the prosecutor as saying.

The victims included a pregnant woman and five of her children, while the 15 freed people suffered bodily injuries, a police official confirmed.

Exorcism is a religious or spiritual ritual carried out to supposedly cure people of demonic possession.

In 2018, around 250 priests from 50 countries attended the Vatican's annual exorcism course due to increasing demand among some of the world's Catholic communities.

In the Catholic Church, exorcisms are performed by trained priests who recite prayers and excerpts from the Bible intended to drive out demonic entities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Exorcism
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp