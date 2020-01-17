Home World

'Stir(ring)up' a little trouble: Horse takes a bus ride in Wales

"He had a nice little five-minute drive on the bus. It was crazy, even the police officer said, 'I need to take photos as I don't think anyone will believe me'," a woman who saw it all said.

Published: 17th January 2020 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Horse on bus

Horsing around. Well...(Twitter | South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit)

By AFP

LONDON: A loose horse found running on a busy main road in the Welsh capital Cardiff was put on a public bus to take it to safety, police said.

Motorists stopped to try to round up the animal after it was spotted in the fast lane on one of the main thoroughfares into the city on Thursday night.

One woman who helped, Harley Stephens, told the BBC: "The police arrived and we were all a bit flummoxed of what to do because we couldn't get a horse box there in time."

Passers-by managed to calm the horse down and it then "happily trotted" on to a Cardiff bus via its disabled ramp, she added.

She accompanied the horse to a nearby park and ride stop for its owner to collect it. 

"He (the horse) was quite chill about it," she told the broadcaster.

"He had a nice little five-minute drive on the bus. It was crazy, even the police officer said, 'I need to take photos as I don't think anyone will believe me'."

South Wales Police tweeted a picture of the animal on the bus.

"A loose horse on the 'mane' A48 Eastern Ave decided it wanted to 'stirrup' a little trouble but in doing so it risked falling 'foal' of the law. It then decided to alight an @Cardiffbus," it wrote.

Transport company Cardiff Bus confirmed the unusual rescue mission. "Thankfully the bus is back in its stable, but awaiting a clean," it said.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Horse Bus ride Wales Cardiff Bus
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp