Home World

Iraqi SWAT team captures ISIS leader 'Jabba the Jihadi'

According to an official statement by the Iraqi forces, the apprehended mufti Abu Abdul Bari was known for 'provocative speeches against the security forces' and was an important leader.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

IS flag, Islamic state flag

ISIS flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSUL: The SWAT team of Iraqi forces recently scored a "big" catch in the city of Mosul when they nabbed a morbidly obese ISIS cleric who has been dubbed as "Jabba the Jihadi" on social media.

Weighing at a whopping 560 pounds (250 kg approx.), the fanatic was loaded onto a flatbed pickup truck by the Iraqi SWAT team as he was too large to be accommodated inside the police car, reported New York Post.

According to an official statement by the Iraqi forces, the apprehended mufti Abu Abdul Bari was known for "provocative speeches against the security forces" and was an important leader of "ISIS gangs".

The statement further added that Bari passed "fatwas" to order the killings of Islamic clerics who refused to pledge their loyalty to ISIS.

London based anti-Islamic extremism activist Maajid Nawaaz wrote a lengthy post on Facebook ridiculing Bari and his misdeeds, along with images of the fanatic who can be seen immobilized due to his immense weight.

Below are a few excerpts from Maajid's Facebook post:

"It is good that Syrians, Iraqis & others witness the debasement of this scum. That he is this obese, this immobile & this humiliated is yet another blow to ISIS imbeciles who thought God was with them."

"Do not underestimate the psychological blow the image of this obese monster being arrested is to ISIS."

"And that he issued rulings to fighters to both kill & be killed en mass, while justifying every manner of atrocity in the name of Islam, this hippo quite obviously had little intention of exerting his body beyond bowel movements. The hypocrisy stinks (figuratively & literately)!"

However, Maajid cautioned towards the end that his post shouldn't be used to mock obesity, but instead, the hypocrisy of Islamic extremists.

In another social media post, this time on Twitter, Bari was branded as "Jaba the Jihadi" by Macer Gifford from Britain, who earlier fought against ISIS alongside the Kurdish militia.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ISIS cleric Jabba the Jihadi SWAT
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp