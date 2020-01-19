Home World

Indian-origin physicians endorse Joe Biden for US 2020 Presidential elections

Indian-American Shekar Narasimhan, co-founder of the AAPI Victory Fund, told a media house that the organization had met several of the party candidates in the crowded race.

Published: 19th January 2020 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential front-runner of America Joe Biden. (Photo| AP)

By IANS

WASHINGTON: The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) has formally announced its endorsement of Democratic front-runner Joe Biden for the November presidential election, as he was hugely popular with the Indian-American community, it was reported.

Indian-American Shekar Narasimhan, co-founder of the AAPI Victory Fund, told the India-West newspaper that the organization had met several of the party candidates in the crowded race.

"We asked the community what their priorities were and determined the top two concerns were having a candidate who can beat (President Donald) Trump and one who would listen to our community," Narasimhan said, adding that Biden was hugely popular among Indian-Americans, who gave the former Vice President the bulk of their donations in the third quarter of 2019, which was about $246,000.

WATCH: Wearing heels, US prez hopeful Tulsi Gabbard defeats man in push-up challenge

He said that the AAPI had also preferred Andrew Yang, who is Asian American, but due to the escalating tensions in the Middle East following the killing of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani in a drone attack on January 3, "we started asking ourselves 'who has the best interest of our country?'"

"Joe Biden can lead this country in a way in which we gain back our sanity and our stability in the world," stated Narasimhan.

The AAPI will now organise on-the-ground rallies and digital events, invest in in-language media buys, among other efforts, "to get Biden to the finish line", Narasimhan told India-West.

In a statement on Friday, the AAPI Victory Fund said: "We make this endorsement with enormous respect for the three AAPI candidates and others who entered the presidential race. There is still a tremendous amount of work to be done in the next ten months, and AAPIs are more engaged than ever."

"We are committed to continuing our work for 2020 victories and delivering one million new voters for Joe Biden to win the presidency and for Democrats to increase their House majority and to take back the Senate."

Launched in 2015, the AAPI Victory Fund aims to mobilize Indian-Americans and other Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to participate in the electoral process.

'Biden For President' campaign manager Greg Schultz told India-West: "We are thrilled to have the AAPI Victory Fund as a partner in this monumental task of making Donald Trump a one-term President."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Joe Biden US 2020 polls US 2020 elections American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp