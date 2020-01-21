Home World

Depression, mental illness have trillion dollar-impact on world economy: Deepika at Davos

Published: 21st January 2020 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Deepika Padukone, from India, receives a Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of the World Economic Forum's World Arts Forum, during the ceremony for the Crystal Awards at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forumin Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.

Actress Deepika Padukone, from India, receives a Crystal Award from Hilde Schwab, Chairwoman and Co-Founder of the World Economic Forum's World Arts Forum, during the ceremony for the Crystal Awards at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forumin Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DAVOS: Actor Deepika Padukone on Monday said people must understand depression and anxiety are like any other illness and can be treated and her own experience has encouraged her to work for this cause.

"My love and hate relationship with this has taught me a lot and I want to tell everyone suffering from this that you are not alone," she said while recalling her own struggle with depression and mental illness.

"One trillion dollars is the estimated impact of depression and mental illness on the world economy," she said while receiving the annual Crystal Award here on the first evening of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2020.

"In the time it has taken me to accept this award, the world has lost one more person to suicide," she said.

"Depression is a common yet serious illness. It is important to understand that anxiety and depression is like any other illness and treatable. It was experience with this illness that encouraged me to set up Live Love Laugh," she said while talking about the foundation she has set up for this cause.

Padukone was given the award for her leadership in raising mental health awareness -- which she did by going public with her own experience with anxiety and depression.

Motivated by her own experience, she set up her foundation to provide awareness programs in schools in India, funding for free psychiatric treatment, medical education programs, public awareness campaigns and more.

