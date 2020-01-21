Home World

Pakistani journalist detained for 'anti-state' Facebook posts

Azhar-ul Haq Wahid, who worked for a small television and newspaper with a limited readership, made several comments about the Pakistani establishment on his Facebook account.

Published: 21st January 2020 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By AFP

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani journalist critical of the government and the army has been detained for five days for having published "anti-state" comments online, his lawyer told AFP Tuesday, in a new illustration of shrinking freedoms in Pakistan.

Azhar-ul Haq Wahid, who worked for a small television and newspaper with a limited readership, made several comments about the Pakistani establishment on his Facebook account.

He recently wrote that a court decision to lift the death penalty on former military ruler Pervez Musharraf had "mocked" the constitution.

A police report said "anti-state and defamatory material against the public functionaries and state departments" was noted on his Facebook account, according to a copy seen by AFP.

Wahid was arrested last Thursday in the eastern city of Lahore, and has been in custody since.

His lawyer Mian Dawood said a court must decide his bail later this week.

The arrest "is only to threaten the freedom of media" which has faced "blatant censorship for last three years in Pakistan", Dawood told AFP.

It is "clearly another attempt to intimidate journalists who refuse to be censored," said the head of the Asia-Pacific office of Reporters Without Borders Daniel Bastard, asking the Pakistani justice "dismiss the charges against Wahid and free him at once.

Pakistan has long been one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, once caught between Islamist militants and the powerful security establishment.

However, security has dramatically improved in recent years.

Now Pakistani media complain of increasing censorship and pressure by the military establishment.

In 2018 the Committee to Protect Journalists noted that the military had "quietly but effectively" imposed strict limits on the scope of general news reporting.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistani journalist Facebook Pakistan media censorship
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp