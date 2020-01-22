Home World

Firms blacklisted by World Bank got CPEC contracts: Alice Wells

At a think-tank event, Wells, who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, said that there was no transparency in CPEC projects financed by China and it has lead to Pakistan's debt burden.

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 12:47 PM   |  A+A-

Alice Wells, Senior Bureau Official in South and Central Asia wing of State Department.

Alice Wells, Senior Bureau Official in South and Central Asia wing of State Department. (File | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Senior US diplomat Alice Wells on Tuesday sharply criticised the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) saying that the companies blacklisted by the World Bank had got contracts in the multi-billion dollar project.

At a think-tank event, Wells, who is on a four-day visit to Pakistan, said that there was no transparency in CPEC projects financed by China and it has lead to Pakistan's debt burden, The Dawn reported.

The CPEC is a multi-billion dollar development project, with a planned network of roads, railways and energy projects linking China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region with Pakistan's strategic Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea.

During the event, Wells also talked about Pakistan's growing debt problem, saying that the Chinese money for CPEC was not assistance to Islamabad and the loans given to them will later take a heavy toll on its already struggling economy.

The Pakistan Foreign Office, in a statement, said that a range of bilateral issues, including political engagement and economic partnership were discussed between the nations during Well's visit to Pakistan.

Although Wells' visit comes immediately after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi's trip to Washington, her trip had been previously planned centred around talks on Afghanistan, Middle East tension and other bilateral issues.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alice Wells China Pakistan Economic Corridor World Bank Shah Mehmood Qureshi CPEC
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp