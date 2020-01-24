Home World

US confirms second case of Coronavirus, 50 under investigation

The contagion has so far claimed 26 lives in China, sickened hundreds and has spread across several Asian countries as well as the US.

Published: 24th January 2020 11:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 11:20 PM   |  A+A-

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, as she heads to a closed, all-senators briefing on the coronavirus.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., center, talks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, as she heads to a closed, all-senators briefing on the coronavirus. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A woman in Chicago in her sixties was Friday confirmed as the second patient on US soil infected with a deadly new virus originating in China, health officials said, with 50 other suspected cases under investigation.

The contagion has so far claimed 26 lives in China, sickened hundreds and has spread across several Asian countries as well as the US.

"I'm pleased to report she is clinically doing well and is in stable condition," said Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health of the new patient.

Nancy Messonier, senior official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said the agency had so far tested 63 samples from patients across 22 US states for the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

Eleven were found to be negative and two positive, and the CDC was working to make diagnosis kits more nationally available.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus outbreak - Malayali residents in Beijing take adequate precautions

At present the testing is occurring at the agency's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Chicago patient had traveled to Wuhan in late December before returning to the US on January 13, Arwady said, a few days before health screenings began at major airports for travelers originating from the central Chinese city that is at the centre of the outbreak.

She began experiencing symptoms and called her health care providers, and was later admitted to hospital and placed in isolation.

"She has not taken public transportation, have not attended any large gatherings and, she has not had extended close contact with anyone outside her home since returning from China," added Arwady.

The US confirmed its first case of the infection earlier this week, a man in his thirties from Washington state who had also traveled to Wuhan recently and also reported himself to authorities after developing mild symptoms.

Neither of the cases were detected by the airport screenings that began on January 17, said CDC official Martin Cetron, and both patients had no symptoms or fever when they first arrived in the US.

China has placed a travel ban across a vast region encompassing 13 cities and more than 40 million people, and the US was now "reevaluating" its approach of carrying out airport screenings, added Cetron.

The previously unknown virus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

(AFP) SCY 01242212 NNNN

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak US US coronavirus outbreak
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp