Home World

Japan arrests ex-SoftBank employee suspected of spying for Russia

Police suspect Russian trade officials at Moscow's mission in Tokyo were involved in espionage, Jiji Press and other local media reported.

Published: 26th January 2020 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By AFP

TOKYO: Japanese police have arrested a former SoftBank employee for allegedly stealing proprietary information from the telecom giant and giving it to Russian officials, police and media reports said Sunday.

Yutaka Araki, 48, is suspected of obtaining "trade secrets from a computer server at a telecommunication-related company on February 18 last year, in violation of Japan's unfair competition prevention law," Tokyo police said in a statement.

Authorities did not identify the firm, but local media said it was major mobile carrier SoftBank Corp, a unit of the SoftBank Group.

Police suspect Russian trade officials at Moscow's mission in Tokyo were involved in espionage, Jiji Press and other local media reported.

The reports added that the police have asked the Russian embassy to present two officials to the authorities.

In a statement on its verified Facebook page, the Russian embassy described the media reports as "regrettable" and "cheap spy allegations".

SoftBank said in a statement that it is cooperating with the investigation and that "no information that is highly confidential -- such as customers' personal information or anything that violates secrecy of communication" was compromised.

Araki told police that he had received money in return for providing the information kept in data storage devices to the Russian officials, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily said, citing unnamed police sources.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RUSSIA Japan Spying Russian spy Spy Yutaka Araki SoftBank
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp