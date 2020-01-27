Home World

Indian-origin student found dead in college campus lake in US

Local reports said Jerry could have died after accidentally falling into the lake.

Published: 27th January 2020 06:43 PM

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A 21-year-old Indian-origin female student's body has been recovered from a lake on the campus of a premier university in the US state of Indiana.

Annrose Jerry, an accomplished musician, was a student at the University of Notre Dame. She was missing since January 21, CBS Minnesota reported. Jerry, who has relatives in Kerala, topped her class at Blaine High School.

She was majoring in science and business. On Thursday, the authorities issued a silver alert, believing she was in extreme danger.

In a statement, Notre Dame News, the university's media relations office, said, "Jerry had been missing since the evening of Tuesday and Notre Dame police scoured the campus and pursued multiple leads in an effort to find her." Public safety personnel found her body in an on-campus lake on Friday.St. Joseph County Coroner Michael J McGann positively identified Jerry.

McGann said external examination of the body revealed no apparent signs of trauma. "Devastated. Very saddened. She was one of the best students in my class, actually," WNDU channel quoted Phil McCown, who taught Jerry biochemistry as saying.

In her obituary, Jerry was described as a skilled musician, with expertise in playing the piano.

She also played the flute for her university's Folk Choir. "Annrose was a sweet, intelligent, strong, passionate, kind-hearted friend and she will be so dearly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and loved ones," the University of Nore Dam Folk Choir said in a Facebook post.

Jerry was going to graduate this year and was looking to pursue dental studies. Local reports said Jerry could have died after accidentally falling into the lake.

