Home World

Trump denies telling Bolton Ukraine aid was tied to probe

The Democrats want key Trump administration officials to testify -- including Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney -- believing they know a lot about Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Published: 27th January 2020 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 07:57 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump delivers the opening remarks at the World Economic Forum

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump Monday denied that he told his former national security advisor John Bolton that military aid to Ukraine was tied to Kiev investigating his political rivals.

Trump's tweets came after The New York Times reported Sunday that Bolton alleges as much in a draft of his upcoming book.

"I never told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination," Trump tweeted in the early hours of Monday.

"If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book." Citing Bolton's unpublished manuscript, The Times wrote that Trump told Bolton he wanted to keep frozen USD 391 million in aid to Ukraine until Kiev officials helped with a probe into his Democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump was impeached last month for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

House of Representative's prosecutors has spent three days laying out a detailed case that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure his Ukrainian counterpart to open an investigation into Biden and the former vice president's son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Democrats quickly seized on the report to press demands that Bolton and other key people in the Trump administration be called to testify in Trump's impeachment trial. A key point of Trump's impeachment defence has been that there was no quid-pro-quo.

Trump's team has maintained that the holdup in aid was separate from his requests for an investigation into the Bidens. Bolton's reported assertion in the manuscript would undercut this.

The Democrats want key Trump administration officials to testify -- including Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney -- believing they know a lot about Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

Bolton has said he is willing to testify if subpoenaed. In response to The Times' report, the lead House manager in the trial, Adam Schiff, tweeted that Trump had "blocked our request for Bolton's testimony."

"Now we see why: Bolton directly contradicts the heart of the President's defense," Schiff wrote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Senate Republicans' refusal to hear Bolton or other witnesses and documents is "now even more indefensible." "The choice is clear: our Constitution or a cover-up," she said.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer urged Senate Republicans to call for witness testimony during the impeachment trial.

But Republicans, who hold a 53-47 edge, have shown little inclination to break ranks with a president who has a history of lashing out ferociously at his perceived enemies. Sixty-seven senators, a two-thirds majority, are needed to remove Trump from office.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
trump donald trump
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp