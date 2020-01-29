Home World

EU parliament passed resolutions against India in past too

Two days ago, 559 members from five groups of the 751-member European Parliament moved resolutions against the CAA.

Published: 29th January 2020 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

European Parliament

Image of European Parliament used for representation. (File Photo)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The European Union Parliament's move to bring and pass resolutions against the Central government over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and reorganization of Jammu & Kashmir is no big deal if past resolutions are any indicator.

Two days ago, 559 members from five groups of the 751-member European Parliament moved resolutions against the CAA, calling it "fundamentally discriminatory in nature" and "dangerous shift" in the citizenship criteria in India. The EU members fear that the CAA will create the "largest statelessness crisis in the world causing immense human suffering".

The resolutions will be put to vote on January 29 and 30.

Though in its response, government officials have been saying that the CAA, which was passed by the Indian Parliament, is an internal matter, the EU has moved such resolutions earlier too.

ALSO READ: European Parliament to discuss India's anti-CAA resolution on January 29

As per official records, the EU passed resolutions on other internal issues of India including the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru and 2012 gang-rape and murder of Nirbhaya in New Delhi.

In the Delhi gang-rape case, the EU Parliament passed a resolution in 2013 with an expectation that India, "being a democracy and having significant relations with the EU, to ensure respect for democratic principles, fundamental rights and human rights, in particular the rule of law and the rights of women".

In 2013, the EU Parliament also passed a resolution condemning the execution of Afzal Guru "in secret" at Tihar Jail in New Delhi.

Though capital punishment is prevalent under Indian law, the EU Parliament criticized the Manmohan Singh government for the execution in opposition to the "worldwide trend" in favour of the abolition of death sentence.

The resolution also expressed its regret that Afzal Guru's wife and other family members were not informed of his execution and burial in time. The EU called on India to "adopt legislation introducing a permanent moratorium on executions, with the objective of abolishing the death penalty in the near future."

ALSO READ | EU parliamentarians should also speak against atrocities on minorities in Pakistan: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Sources said the resolutions over CAA and Kashmir have been pushed by Parliamentarian, Shaffaq Mohammed who is a British citizen of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) origin. Shaffaq is a member of the British Liberal and represents Yorkshire and the Humber constituency in the EU.

He shares a good relationship with the government in PoK and Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has been campaigning against India around the world ever since India launched airstrikes against Pakistan terror camps in Balakot last year.

"The EU Parliament resolutions will have no bearing on India's relationship with the EU," an official in New Delhi said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
European Parliament EU Parliament CAA Anti CAA protest
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp