Home World

No one should underestimate resolve of armed forces to thwart any aggressive action: Pakistan

Addressing the National Cadet Corps in New Delhi, Modi on Tuesday also said the Indian armed forces won't take more than a week to 10 days to make Pakistan bite dust.

Published: 29th January 2020 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2020 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Office

Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal. (Twitter Photo)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday said that no one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of the country to effectively thwart any aggressive action, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Islamabad for waging proxy wars against India.

Addressing the National Cadet Corps in New Delhi, Modi on Tuesday also said the Indian armed forces won't take more than a week to 10 days to make Pakistan bite dust.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan "completely rejects" these remarks, which are "another reflection of India's incurable obsession with Pakistan and the BJP Government and leadership's desperate attempts to divert attention" from domestic and international criticism of their policies.

"No one should underestimate the resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to effectively thwart any aggressive action," the FO said, citing the Balakot incident.

The statement also urged the international community to take cognizance of the "Indian leadership's continuing belligerent rhetoric and aggressive measures, which pose a threat to regional peace and security".

"We hope steps would be taken to facilitate peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan India Pakistan relations
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp