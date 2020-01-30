Home World

Greta Thunberg patents own name and 'Fridays for Future'

Greta Thunbergalso said she was setting up a non-profit-making foundation to handle the financial side of 'Fridays for Future'.

Published: 30th January 2020 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

Youth climate change activist Greta Thunberg

Youth climate change activist Greta Thunberg ( Photo | AP )

By AFP

STOCKHOLM: Teen eco warrior Greta Thunberg said Wednesday she has registered both her own name and her "Fridays For Future" global protest movement as trademarks in order to prevent them from being hijacked for fraudulent purposes. 

"My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever," the 17-year-old Swede wrote on her Instagram account. 

"I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately, it needs to be done."

She complained that "there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they 'represent' me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc."

"There had also been instances of marketing, product selling and people collecting money "in my and the movement's name," she wrote.

"That is why I've applied to register my name, Fridays For Future,... as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities."

Thunberg, who's protests have attracted millions of young people across the globe, also said she was setting up a non-profit-making foundation to handle the financial side of "Fridays for Future", such as book royalties, donations and prize money. 

She insisted that the foundation would be "completely transparent," for example, with regard to the taxes it has to pay. 

"The foundation's aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability, as well as mental health," the campaigner wrote. 

Thunberg's climate struggle began quietly in August 2018 when she skipped school for the first three weeks, and then on Fridays to spend the day outside Sweden's parliament with a sign labelled "School strike for climate".

Since then, she has become the face behind the global protest movement, particularly for young people. 

Thunberg has also come under ferocious attack from climate changes deniers, who accuse her of being manipulated by a "green lobby". 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
 Greta Thunberg Fridays For Future
India Matters
Can no-mobile-phone phobia be the next epidemic to afflict us?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Railways to adopt airlines' idea of banning unruly passengers
For representational purposes
Bangladeshi 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' seeks to reunite Indian man with parents
Badminton player Saina Nehwal with her sister Chandranshu joins BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, sister join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) A man brandishes gun in Jamia area of Delhi, culprit has been detained by police and (right) Jamia Millia Islamia university student who got injured. (Photo | ANI, PTI)
Man shouts 'Ye lo azaadi'; shoots Jamia student protester in New Delhi
Precautions to take against coronavirus as first case confirmed in India
Gallery
Let us take a look at the Forbes list of the top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities.
Vijay to Virat Kohli: Forbes top 50 highest earning Indian celebrities list 2019
With the novel coronavirus leading to over 100 fatalities in China, people need to be extra cautious while making their travel plans, be it an international conference abroad or a vacation. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus outbreak: Precautions you need to take while travelling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp